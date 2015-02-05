Microsoft reportedly acquires popular calendar app Sunrise for over $100 million

Microsoft has acquired the popular calendar app Sunrise for more than $US100 million, according to TechCrunch.

Sunrise is arguably the best calendar app available due to its beautiful design and powerful feature set. The app allows users to important their calendar from iCloud, Exchange, and Google Calendar. Sunrise also pulls in contact details from LinkedIn profiles so you can see a photo of who you’re meeting with.

Microsoft’s purchase of Sunrise follows closely on the heels of the launch of the new Microsoft Outlook app, which is essentially just the re-branded version of email app Acompli, which Microsoft purchased for $US200 million in December.

Outlook has been extremely well received, and Microsoft could mimic Outlook’s success by re-branding Sunrise into its own native calendar app.

Sunrise is currently available for iPhone, iPad, Android, and Mac, along with a web version.

You can see what Sunrise looks like in action below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

