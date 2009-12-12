Microsoft Acquires Opalis Software

that Microsoft will today announce it has acquired Opalis Software, “a venture-backed maker of IT process automation technology.”



Terms were not disclosed.

In early October, Opalis put out a relase touting a 104% increase in licence bookings.

From that release:

Key Q309 Deals

The largest U.S. municipal hospital and health care system serving over 1.3 million people, licensed Opalis to automate the self healing process by integrating IBM Tivoli Netcool, Microsoft Operations Manager, BMC Event Manager and BMC Remedy.

U.S. based global outsourcer with revenue over $16 billion placed significant follow on orders with Opalis to integrate CA Service Desk and EMC Infra and automate change, configuration and incident processes across their systems.

Europe’s leading provider of IT infrastructure services with revenues over £2.5 billion placed follow on orders with Opalis for several enterprise customers to automate user provisioning, virtual lifecycle management, and incident management by integrating Microsoft Active Directory and BMC Remedy service desk.

Case Studies – Opalis customers continue to celebrate success with Opalis, click here for more information.

Global Bank Improves Virtual Service Delivery From Hours To Minutes With over 35,000 employees and $320 billion of assets, this highly diversified financial service provider uses Opalis to eliminate the cost associated with virtual server sprawl and improved service delivery from 2 hours to 2 minutes. Using Opalis, the bank created a VM management portal that automates five critical processes associated with requests, provisioning, decommissioning, backup, and lease expiry of VMware virtual machines. Opalis is used to track the machines assigned to various projects and the storage consumption of the virtual server. This enables IT staff to determine where storage is being used and identify which virtual machines are no longer needed. The automated lease expiry also allows the IT staff to notify users when their VMs will be decommissioned. Automating these processes removed the need to perform manual audits.

The largest provider of driver and vehicle assistance services in North America This industry leading automotive services organisation uses Opalis to connect and discover information within target systems, share that information across a publish and subscribe data bus and take action based on complex triggers and conditions. This allows the IT team to drive new business and innovation through automation. Opalis was selected over the competition because of its intelligent decision making capability and flexible process branching, as well as its ability for non-developers to design and implement process automation.

Global Managed Service Provider Standardizes & Automates Best Practices This U.S. based consulting, technology services and outsourcing firm is a Fortune Global 500 company with more than 100,000 employees operating around the world. To retain market leadership and strong competitive position, they standardized best practices using Opalis. They increased revenue through delivery of new services, reduced level 1, 2 and 3 support costs and were able to improve customer experience and satisfaction. Data centre costs are reduced between 20-40%, while 70% of level 1 incidents are solved automatically. There is also a 50% reduction of level 2 incidents. In addition to the superior ROI capabilities, Opalis was chosen over HP, BMC, IBM because Opalis can dynamically adapt to run context specific processes across multiple locations. Opalis also automatically detects changes such as new fields or assets in the environment, initiate multiple workflow branches and monitor for events in systems without adding agents.

Online Phonebook Company Improves Customer Satisfaction & Time to Revenue The U.S. based publisher has been a customer of Opalis for several years. With Opalis, they integrate IT tools like Microsoft System centre Configuration Manager (SCCM), Tivoli Storage Manager, and BMC Service Desk Express. In addition to reducing cost and risk while improving IT operational outcomes, they also use Opalis to automate critical business processes. Automation directly improves their revenue stream and customer satisfaction. “We cut down the time it took to post new content from days to minutes, significantly improving our revenue stream with Opalis. What’s more, we redeployed a number of people to new roles. “We did reduce costs via outsourcing but nothing like the way we reduced costs with this latest use of Opalis,” Steve J., Director of IT Operations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.