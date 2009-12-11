Microsoft Acquires Healthcare Software Company Sentillion

Microsoft has acquired privately held Sentillion, a software company focused on healthcare.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal will close in 2010.

From the release:

Combining Sentillion’s products with Microsoft Amalga Unified Intelligence System (UIS) will make it easier for healthcare professionals to deliver better patient care by streamlining access to multiple IT applications and patient data.

…By combining Sentillion’s context management and single sign-on technologies with Amalga UIS, a real-time data aggregation solution, Microsoft aims to give clinicians new insight about patients in real time and enable them to perform the appropriate task with unprecedented speed. At the same time, the workflow of clinicians will be simplified, allowing them to spend less time navigating different IT systems and more time with patients.

