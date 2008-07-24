Microsoft Acknowledges Apple (AAPL) Threat--And Changes Strategy To Deal With It

Another telling excerpt from today’s Ballmer memo:



Apple (AAPL): In the competition between PCs and Macs, we outsell Apple 30-to-1. But there is no doubt that Apple is thriving. Why? Because they are good at providing an experience that is narrow but complete, while our commitment to choice often comes with some compromises to the end-to-end experience. Today, we’re changing the way we work with hardware vendors to ensure that we can provide complete experiences with absolutely no compromises. We’ll do the same with phones–providing choice as we work to create great end-to-end experiences.

