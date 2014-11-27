Microsoft Accidentally Announced That It's Acquiring A Company

Someone at Microsoft made a big mistake.

TechCrunch reports that people who had subscribed to the official Microsoft blog via its RSS feed had a surprise yesterday when a new post appeared titled “blank post please delete.”

There weren’t any clues to its meaning in the body of the post itself, either, which also simply read “blank post, please delete.”

But it was the URL of the post that was really interesting: http://blogs.microsoft.com/blog/2014/11/25/microsoft-acquires-acompli/

No post with that URL exists on the Microsoft blog, so the “blank post” was taken down as soon as it was published. But the URL reads as if Microsoft is planning an announcement of a company called Acompli.

Accompli is an email app for iOS and Android that includes an integrated calendar and helps people find the most important messages from their inbox. It’s certainly a good fit for Microsoft, with The Verge already calling it the “Outlook for iPhone.”

