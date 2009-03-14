Microsoft Abandons Web Analytics, Suggests You Try Google Or Yahoo

Microsoft’s (MSFT) “adCenter Analytics,” still in beta, never quite caught on in popularity the way competing services like Google (GOOG) Analytics have. And now it never will: The company yesterday announced it was shutting down the program effective year-end.



And here’s the kicker: Microsoft goes on to offer a fairly comprehensive list of “Companies Offering Web Analytics Solutions” — including links to services provided by online rivals Google and Yahoo (YHOO).



Given CEO Steve Ballmer’s recent complaints to analysts that Microsoft was “outmanned” in the online space, we suppose there’s an argument for shutting down services that never caught on in order to concentrate on areas the company thinks there’s a chance of success. But Microsoft can’t win the game when it walks off the field.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.