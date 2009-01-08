Microsoft Abandons Quest For More Office Space (MSFT)

have been swirling around Microsoft (MSFT), with numbers as high as 15,000 being circulated. (We think cuts that deep are highly unlikely, and Microsoft has hinted as much.)



But some cuts in staffing are likely coming (or at the very least cuts in planned growth). Here’s another sign: Microsoft has abandoned its search for more Seattle office space.

Seattle P-I: Microsoft Corp. has put on hold any interest in further expanding its operations in Seattle because of the deteriorating economy, a spokesman said Tuesday.

For months, the company had been considered to be in the market for additional real estate in the city, and Microsoft had been in negotiations to lease all 300,000 square feet of office space at 2201 Westlake, a mixed-use development under construction

