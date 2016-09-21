Microsoft is planning to buy back almost 10% of itself

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photo: Stephen Brashear/ Getty.

Microsoft is buying back a whole bunch of itself.

The tech behemoth said it has authorised a $40 billion share buyback program, according to a release from the firm. With the market cap ending trading on Tuesday at roughly $440 billion, this means the firm is buying back just over 9% of the outstanding shares.

This is the second $40 billion buyback program for Microsoft, and the company said it will complete the first round by the end of 2016.

Microsoft also said it was raising its dividend by $0.03 per share to $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Following the announcement, shares of Microsoft ticked up 1.21% in after-market trading to $57.50 per share.

