Microsoft Gaming Generates $200 Million In 24 Hours

Photo: Geek.com

Microsoft’s gaming division is one of the biggest drivers of the company’s top line in the last 10 years.The latest example: In a 24 hour period, Microsoft rang up $200 million in sales from the release of Xbox game, “Halo: Reach.”



This is the biggest release ever for a Microsoft game, and it’s one of the biggest openings for any kind of “entertainment” this year, notes Todd Bishop at TechFlash.

See Also: Xbox Co-creator On Xbox’s Early Days

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.