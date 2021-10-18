A viral TikTok shows a woman on a Delta flight ranting about COVID-19 through a microphone headset

The woman, who brought her own microphone, was intercepted by airline staff when she tried to give her speech. Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

A TikTok of a woman trying to give a COVID-19 speech to plane passengers mid-flight has gone viral.

The TikTok of the woman being escorted away by airline staff has amassed 1.9M views since Saturday.

This comes as the number of unruly passenger investigations is reported to have skyrocketed.

A woman who brought her own microphone on an airplane to give a speech about COVID-19 has gone viral on TikTok, with the clip amassing nearly 2 million views since being posted on Saturday.

Singer Jawny, who posted the TikTok to her 187,400 followers, said via on-screen text that she “bought in-flight wifi just to post this,” adding that the plane is “in the air right now.”

In the footage, the woman appears to be arguing with two airline workers over the microphone headset she is wearing, saying, “This is my microphone and I’m gonna use it.” On either side of her are two other people wearing what appear to be Delta Airlines uniforms.

The microphone-clad woman then addresses plane passengers. “The pandemic started all because humans had lost a little bit of faith,” she says.

One of the purported airline workers then seems to tell the woman that they’re “going to need to cuff” her.

Expressing surprise, the woman says that she is “completely harmless,” adding, “I think you’re all enjoying this because let’s be honest, I’m not terrible to look at.”

At this point, a voice off-screen seemingly belonging to another passenger can be heard saying, “Ma’am, you want the attention.” Other voices can be heard telling the woman to “get out of here.”

As the woman tries to continue speaking, falsely stating that the pandemic started because of “the internet,” one of the airline workers can be seen intercepting and escorting the woman to the other end of the plane. A second uniformed person can be seen nearby holding yellow plasticuffs.

Jeers and voices saying “bye” can be heard in the background as the woman appears to tell passengers, “My dog has more sense than any of you.”

In a statement to Insider, Delta Airlines said “The safety of our customers and employees are always our top priority. We are aware of the video and appreciate the swift thinking of our flight crew who actioned their extensive training to safely deescalate the situation. The flight continued to JFK and landed on-time without incident.”

In the comments section, while some users joked calling her a “Karen” trying to give a “TED Talk” (referring to a not-for-profit organization known for sharing videos of motivational speeches), others seemed to empathize with the airline staff and passengers, with several users questioning why more people seem to be “acting up” on flights these days.

This incident is the latest of several airline passenger incidents to go viral. Data by the Federal Aviation Administration suggest that unruly passenger behavior on flights has reached record numbers, with this data also showing that the vast majority of incidents are related to masks, which are required by airlines to be worn by passengers as part of COVID-19 regulations.

According to the Washington Post, the FAA has launched 789 investigations into passenger incidents this year. This is more than double the number for 2019 and 2020 combined, the Post reports.