Micron slumps after reporting sales decline, cutting profit forecast

Micron Technologies slumped as much as 6% on Friday after forecasting lower fiscal first-quarter profits and reporting a $US7 billion drop in yearly revenue.

The company beat analyst estimates for earnings per share and profits, but noted that the US-China trade war, building inventory, and stagnant demand will hit its bottom line in the first quarter of 2020.

The chipmaker also faced difficulty in selling chips to Huawei Technologies. The Chinese company is one of Micron’s biggest customers, and if it can’t receive licenses from the Commerce Department to ship additional products, sales could continue to fall.

Micron Technologies tanked as much as 6% on Friday after forecasting lower fiscal first-quarter profits and reporting nearly $US7 billion less in yearly revenue than in 2018.

Micron has struggled to sell its growing inventory of memory chips as prices rise and consumer demand stagnates. The company also faced difficulty in selling chips to Huawei Technologies in China, one of its biggest customers and a partnership threatened by the trade war.

Future quarters should help Micron offload its current stock and ride a wave of demand, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said.

“The customer demand is back, and yes, there may be some level of inventory build in China due to the reasons that I’ve mentioned by certain customers,” Mehrotra said in an analyst call. “But I’ll tell you that we do not think that that inventory build is anywhere close to the kind of inventory build that had gone on in the second half of last year.”

Here are the key numbers:

Adjusted earnings per share: $US0.56, versus the $US0.48 estimate

Revenue: $US4.87 billion, versus the $US4.56 billion estimate

2019 revenue: $US23.4 billion, versus $US30.4 billion in 2018

1Q adjusted EPS forecast: $US0.46, versus the $US0.49 estimate

Analyst firm Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target for Micron stock to $US80 from $US60 and maintained a “buy” rating, saying the company was “hitting bottom in the cycle” and is poised to recover as chip margins improve.

“It is clear to us that the cycle has turned,” semiconductors analyst Hans Mosesmann said in a note. “Micron is a stronger company in virtually all aspects of the business.”

Micron closed at $US48.60 per share Thursday, up about 53% year-to-date.

The chipmaker has 18 “buy” ratings, 10 “hold” ratings, and three “sell” ratings from analysts, with a consensus price target of $US52.52, according to Bloomberg data.



