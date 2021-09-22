‘Microdosing’ skincare products could help treat burning, flaky, sensitive skin, a dermatologist says

Highly concentrated products like retinol and vitamin serums can be abrasive for people with sensitive skin.

Dermatologists recommend ‘microdosing,’ or using a less concentrated product, to make it less irritating.

You should check your product concentration and use a smaller amount than recommended if the full dose is irritating you, or switch to a less potent product.

Retinol is touted by dermatologists as an amazing product that can rid your skin of acne and reduce wrinkles. But for people with sensitive skin, it can also be incredibly irritating.

Dermatologists say there’s a simple solution that can help people with sensitive skin enjoy the benefits of their favorite skincare products: microdosing.

Not to be confused with microdosing intended for magic mushrooms and acid, microdosing skincare products means applying less product or trading it in for something with a lower concentration of ingredients.

According to celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, microdosing is great for people sensitive to active ingredients, which are commonly found in chemical exfoliants like AHA’s, BHA’s and retinols.

“It is beneficial because it allows for better tolerance, less sensitivity and irritation, which in turn allows for more frequent and consistent use,” Frank told Insider.

How to know if microdosing is right for you

Frank recommends microdosing if you notice certain products are irritating your skin.

If you feel like a product is burning you, making your skin very dry, making your skin extra flaky, or making it oily, you should consider a microdose version of it instead.

“Flaking and peeling is common with retinol and isn’t always a sign that it’s too strong, but when your skin begins to burn or feel irritated, that’s a tell-tale sign,” Frank told Insider.

How do you microdose skincare products?

Microdosing skincare products can happen one of two ways. If you have a full bottle of a product that is irritating your skin and don’t want it to go to waste, you simply use less than the recommended amount.

“Microdosing products simply means to use a smaller amount of active skincare ingredients more often,” Frank said.

For example, if the container says to use a pea-sized amount across your face, try cutting that amount in half and see if the irritation improves in the following weeks.

The second method of microdosing involves swapping out your products and is far more precise. First, read the ingredient list on your skincare product packaging and pay close attention to the percentages in concentration for each ingredient.

“More is not always better. Stick to small amounts of active ingredients and assess your skin afterwards,” Frank said.

“Actives also leave you sun sensitive so be sure to always wash off actives in the morning and apply sunscreen every two to three hours during peak sun times.”