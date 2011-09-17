A Dramatic Example In favour Of Buying A Microchip For Your Pet

Photo: permanently scatterbrained

Willow, a calico cat, was lost five years ago in Boulder, Colo. Her owners had given up on finding her–that is, until they received a mysterious call saying Willow had turned up 1,800 miles away in New York.How did it happen?



A microchip implanted in Willow’s back tracked her down.

Like an internal collar, microchips carry a tracking number with the owner’s information. When animal control finds a stray, they usually check for them and call the owners.

Of course Willow isn’t the first microchipped pet to be reunited with her owners after straying hundreds of miles away. And as of June 2011 for California pet owners, she certainly won’t be the last.

Senate Bill 702, drafted by democrats in the state, mandates that every owner purchase a microchip for his or her pet. This way, when a pet gets lost animal shelters could reunite pets and their owners more efficiently.

The bill will also cut down on shelter costs, presumably saving taxpayers millions of dollars. Putting animals down is expensive, and with the government cutting corners on budgets, the bill might help it begin scaling back on animal services.

Some groups don’t agree with the move, however. The California Federation of Dog Clubs has said that mandating the microchips is pointless.

Still, implanting a microchip in your pet isn’t expensive to do and as Willow’s story proves, it’s well worth it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.