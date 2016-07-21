Check out these insane rain clouds as they take over Phoenix

Lydia Ramsey

An unusual cloud that looked like a wall dumping rain out of the sky was spotted on Tuesday.

The cloud, called a microburst, was part of a big storm that hit Phoenix on Tuesday. Here’s what it looked like, as posted by Bruce Haffner, a TV helicopter pilot and reporter.

 

Microbursts are columns of sinking air that happen within a thunderstorm. They’re usually less than 2.5 miles in diameter, according to NOAA, and are common around the summer months. 

They can be pretty damaging, with wind speeds that can get up to 100 miles per hour (about as strong as a moderate tornado).

Watch the microburst unfold, as seen from the ground at the Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport: 

