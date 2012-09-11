5 Ways Researchers Use Microbes To Make Energy

A group at MIT is working to train microbes that usually make bioplastics to make a fuel called isobutanol, which can be directly substituted for or mixed with gasoline.

The team, whose research was recently published in the journal Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology, has programmed the microbes to make a fuel instead of their natural carbon compounds. When the bacteria, called Ralstonia eutropha, are put in a nutrient-poor environment, they start making carbon-based compounds that they can store and break down as an energy source later.

'What it does is take whatever carbon is available, and stores it in the form of a polymer, which is similar in its properties to a lot of petroleum-based plastics,' study researcher Christopher Brigham said in a statement from the university.

By tweaking the genes of the microbes, the team forced the microbes to make the fuel isobutanol instead of these polymers.

The team is currently working to get the bacteria to use carbon dioxide or other carbon-based waste products as their starting product, instead of the sugars they are currently using.

The system would also need to be scaled up to industrial levels before it is commercially viable.