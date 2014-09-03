Microbes Have Been Genetically Engineered For The First Time To Produce Propane

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Scientists have for the first time genetically engineered microbes to produce renewable propane, a major component of liquid petroleum gas.

Propane is considered a viable biofuel because it can more easily be separated and stored as a liquid than other fuel alternatives such as hydrogen, methane or butanol.

Patrik Jones of Imperial College London and colleagues engineered E. coli in the laboratory to produce a synthetic pathway for this fossil fuel.

Although the initial yields were low, the team was able to identify and add essential biochemical components to boost the biosynthesis reaction, enabling a specific E. coli strain to synthesise propane in considerable amounts.

The study is published in study in the journal Nature Communications.

