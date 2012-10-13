The Swiss + Tech 19-In-1 Keychain Multitool

This is the Swiss + Tech Micro-Max Keychain Multitool.



Why We Love It: This little keychain measures just shy of two inches, but has two hex wrenches, six screwdrivers, pliers, a bottle opener, a wire cutter and stripper, a wire crimper, a hand drill, file, and two rulers/ruler extensions.

Oh, and it can also serve as a keychain, too. Talk about versatility.

It’s made of stainless steel, and has a quick-release and self-locking mechanism to make sure all 19 of your tools stay in place. See it in action below.

Cost: Originally $14.99, the Micro-Max Keychain Multitool is on sale for $7.37.

