IDEA OF THE DAY: A Micro-Home That Uses Your Car As An Extra Room

The idea: A micro-home habitat — complete with all the basic necessities — that combines a vehicle and a house.



Whose idea: Designer Jon Salerno



Why it’s brilliant: The 100-square-foot pod is the regular living area, complete with a bed, a table with seating, and a kitchen with plumbing. A 32-square-foot electric car docks underneath the pod, and its chairs can be rotated to double as a tiny living room.

Solar panels on the roof harness energy, which is stored in fuel cells within the pod, allowing the electric car to recharge while docked.

