Microsoft's Hilarious New Nokia Ad Slams iPhone And Samsung Fanboys

With the help of ad agency 72andSunny, Samsung made Apple-bashing cool.



Now Microsoft is getting in on the action by slamming both iPhone and Samsung in its new ad for the Nokia Lumia 920 Windows phone.

The commercial is actually pretty funny. It shows a brawl that breaks out at a wedding after an Apple fanboy asks a Galaxy user to stop blocking the view with his “enormous phone” (before asking Siri to search “one trick pony”). Then things get physical.

Nokia had a milder anti-Apple ad last year, but this takes things to the next level. Nokia sold 27% more Lumia’s this quarter from the last, but that’s still only 5.6 million when compared to iPhone and Samsung’s tens of millions.

