Miami Heat Owner Micky Arison Was In The Office At 6 A.M. After Partying Through The Night

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban went on a 48-hour bender after his team won the NBA title last year.



This year’s title-winning owner, Carnival CEO Micky Arison, had his fun last night, but today he’s back to work.

Here’s what he tweeted at 6:04 a.m.:

Photo: twitter.com

For a little context, he tweeted out this absolutely awesome photo at around 1:30 a.m.:

Photo: instagr.am

Well done, Micky.

