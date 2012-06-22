Miami Heat Owner Micky Arison Was In The Office At 6 A.M. After Partying Through The Night

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban went on a 48-hour bender after his team won the NBA title last year.
This year’s title-winning owner, Carnival CEO Micky Arison, had his fun last night, but today he’s back to work.
Here’s what he tweeted at 6:04 a.m.:
Photo: twitter.com
For a little context, he tweeted out this absolutely awesome photo at around 1:30 a.m.:
Photo: instagr.am
Well done, Micky.
