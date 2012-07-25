Mickey Rourke Says He Once Beat Usain Bolt In A Drunken Footrace Outside An Exclusive London Club

Photo: José Goulão via Flickr

Actor Mickey Rourke says he upset Usain Bolt in a late-night race outside a London club after tearing his bicep in a drunken arm-wrestling match, according to Martin Rogers of Yahoo! Sports.Rourke says it happened earlier this year. Here’s how he remembers it:



“We were outside the Wellington in Central London and it was four in the morning. It was just that time of the night, you know, when anything can happen. So I went up to him and I said, ‘Come on, you are the world’s fastest man, let’s go.'”

(…)

“There was a space in the street of about 30 meters. I got him to back up about four paces, we set off and I got him by a few inches.”

So it was a big upset.

Rourke says the race came after a long night of tequila drinking and arm wrestling with a local rugby team in his private room at the Wellington. He tore his bicep in one of the arm-wrestling matches, he says.

Bolt is the fastest man who has ever lived. Rourke is a 59-year-old hard-partying actor.

Hop on over to Yahoo! for the whole tall tale >

