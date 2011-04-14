Mickey Rourke's Movies With 50 Cent And Megan Fox Are Horrible, Says Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke turned up at a screening of “Scream 4” last night (presumably with his shirt unbuttoned to the navel) and told a reporter just how awful his next two releases are. In very simple terms.



Here’s Rourke on the first film (“13”), a collaboration with 50 Cent (who seriously can’t make a successful movie to save his life): “[It’s] a really bad movie, yeah. It’s so bad it can’t get out.”

Why did he make it? “For the money.”

Then there’s “Passion Play,” the dark thriller he made with Megan Fox and Bill Murray.

Rourke labelled that one “terrible,” continuing: “But, you know, in your career and all the movies you make, you’re going to make dozens of terrible ones.”

We might take him at his word on “Passion Play” — judge for yourself from the trailer.

Video below.

