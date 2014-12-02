Here's Video Of That Boxing Match Actor Mickey Rourke Won In Russia -- Reports Say His 'Homeless' Opponent Took A Dive

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke returned to the boxing ring at the age of 62, defeating a fighter less than half his age in an exhibition in Moscow, Russia. Rourke sent 29-year-old California native Elliot Seymour to the canvas twice in the second round before the referee stopped the fight.

Reports now say Seymour took a dive.

Produced by Devan Joseph

. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

