Here's Video Of That Boxing Match Actor Mickey Rourke Won In Russia -- Reports Say His 'Homeless' Opponent Took A Dive

Devan Joseph, Associated Press

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke returned to the boxing ring at the age of 62, defeating a fighter less than half his age in an exhibition in Moscow, Russia. Rourke sent 29-year-old California native Elliot Seymour to the canvas twice in the second round before the referee stopped the fight.

Reports now say Seymour took a dive.

