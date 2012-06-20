Evidence Of Mickey Mouse Found On Mercury

Disney is an impossibly large company. And now, a little piece of the behemoth even lives on in space. On June 3, NASA’s MESSENGER spacecraft captured this image of three craters on Mercury’s surface that bare an uncanny resemble to the famous cartoon character, Mickey Mouse.



According to NASA:

This scene is to the northwest of the recently named crater Magritte, in Mercury’s south. The image is not map projected; the larger crater actually sits to the north of the two smaller ones. The shadowing helps define the striking “Mickey Mouse” resemblance, created by the accumulation of craters over Mercury’s long geologic history.

MESSENGER is the first ever spacecraft to orbit the planet Mercury. It has sent back nearly 90,000 images of the planet in its year-long mission.

Photo: NASA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.