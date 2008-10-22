Mickey Mouse Is Not Pleased With Lehman's Bankruptcy

Disney (and by extention Mickey Mouse) is owed $92 million by Lehman Brothers, and it’s a little nervous it might not get that money. As a result it is joining the chorus of folk requesting investigations into how Lehman is selling off its assets:



LA Times: The Walt Disney Co. on Monday joined a growing number of Lehman Bros. Holdings Inc. creditors to demand an investigation into the actions of the bank’s officers and directors in the days before its collapse.

In a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the Burbank entertainment giant said that the conduct of the investment bank after its Sept. 15 bankruptcy filing “gives rise to many important questions” about what happened to the bank’s cash and the conduct of its independent officers and directors.

Disney called on the judge to appoint an examiner to conduct an investigation.

“When creditors lose money, they deserve to know why and how,” wrote Martin J. Bienenstock, a New York-based attorney representing Disney. “Therefore, it is particularly appropriate for an examiner . . . to file a public report providing sunshine and transparency to creditors in the case.”

Via: Dealbook

