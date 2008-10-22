Mickey Mouse Is Angry At Lehman Brothers

Uh oh. You don’t mess with Mickey Mouse and get away with it.



This report from CNBC’s Julia Boorstin says Walt Disney has called on the bankruptcy court to investigate what went on at Lehman Brothers prior to the collapse. Creditors have been claiming that Lehman moved money in suspicious ways that may damage their eventual recovery.

On Monday the Walt Disney Company became the latest of Lehman Brothers Holdings creditors to demand investigation into the goings-on at the bank leading up to its collapse.

The media giant’s filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court says the investment bank’s bankruptcy “gives rise to many important questions,” calling on the judge to appoint an examiner for an investigation. Disney says it’s owed $92 million from a currency exchange from the day the holding company filed for Chapter 11.

