Disney Is Bringing Old School Mickey Mouse Cartoons Back To TV

Mickey will appear in 19 new original animated shorts on Disney Channel starting June 28.

Photo: Disney

Disney is bringing Mickey Mouse cartoons back to their roots.Starting this summer, Disney Channel will air 19 new animated shorts featuring Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, and the rest of the gang.



This isn’t the first time Disney has brought Mickey back on air. Most recently, he appeared in 3D form on preschool network Disney Junior series “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.”

Rather, it will be the first time he will be brought back in a 2D animated form.

The shorts will pay homage to the style and art direction of early Disney cartoons from the 1920s and 1930s.

The animated shorts will premiere Friday, June 28 on the Disney Channel.

Watch the first short, “Croissant de Triomphe” below:



