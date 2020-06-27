An American UFC fighter doesn't care if his opponent gets coronavirus: 'I'll still fight him, I don't give a f---'

Photos by Chris Unge and Mike Roach of Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Mickey Gall (left) and Mike Perry (right) with his girlfriend.

Mickey Gall said he would still fight Mike Perry on Saturday even if his opponent tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gall and Perry enjoy co-main event status at the UFC on ESPN 12 event, a behind-closed-doors show at the UFC-owned Apex facility.

One athlete had to withdraw from the event because a coach of his tested positive for COVID-19.

Perry, unfazed by the virus, said he’s been “fighting our here every day with this COVID s—.”

An American wrestler doesn’t care if his UFC opponent gets coronavirus by Saturday: “I’ll still fight him,” he said.

The UFC on ESPN 12 event at Apex, a UFC-owned facility in Las Vegas, will be the company’s eighth event of the coronavirus era, having begun its pandemic cards with a three-event residency in Jacksonville, Florida, before returning to Nevada.

In this weekend’s co-main event, Mickey Gall, the wrestler, takes on the veteran striker Mike Perry, and though the UFC has been continually revising its precautionary COVID-19 strategies through the weeks, he said he would still compete even if his opponent tested positive for the disease.

“I’m happy,” Gall told reporters during a virtual media day this week. “There’s nowhere I’d rather be. If Mike gets COVID, I still want to fight him. I don’t give a f—.”

One athlete has already been removed from the event because his coach tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ramiz Brahimaj was supposed to fight Takashi Sato but after one of Brahimaj’s team posted a positive COVID-19 result, the UFC replaced Brahimaj with Jason Witt, pending medical clearance,the company said in a statement.

Gall’s opponent Saturday, Perry, also seemed unfazed by the coronavirus, saying he’s been “fighting our here every day with this COVID s—.”

It is not the first time Perry will have raised eyebrows because he will not enter the Octagon with a trainer in tow, and will instead receive in-cage instruction from his wife, Danielle Perry, during his fight.

“Why would I want anybody else to get any credit or get that front row seat than the only person that I give a f— about?” Perry said.

“I’m the one with experience, and I know how it should go. I just want to feel good,” he said. “She’s going to be there to feel good, make me look good.

“If it even goes to the second round, it’s because I want her to have time to talk to me in the corner. I want her to give me a kiss and tell me to go get ’em.”

Gall and Perry’s welterweight battle is one of 10 fights on Saturday’s card, which is headlined by Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker’s TV-friendly main event.

