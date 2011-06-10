Meet The Guy Who Saved Ann Taylor, Made Gap Cool And Put J. Crew In The White House

Mickey Drexler is credited with wardrobing America. First through Ann Taylor, then Gap, and now J. Crew. He also turned these companies into major money-makers (though now Gap is hurting), and iconic brands in the world of retail.



He landed his first CEO gig at 36. Since then, he increased Ann Taylor’s revenues exponentially, took Gap from $480 million in sales to $13.6 billion within two decades; and brought J. Crew up from $700 million to $1.7 billion in revenue within a decade.

After his turn at Ann Taylor, he chose Gap and J.Crew for similar reasons: both companies needed a turnaround. Though he was fired from the Gap in 2002 when its stock took a major plunge, he redeemed himself at J. Crew, and is considered a “Merchant Prince.”

“Ann Taylor—great name, great real estate, shitty business,” he told New York Magazine after he was hired. “Gap—great name, great real estate, declining business. J.Crew—Hellooo?—great name, better fashion image than the Gap.”

His success can be attributed to many things. But at the core, Drexler is severely passionate about fashion, fanatical about details, and a relentless manager. He even uses an intercom system at J. Crew’s NYC headquarters.

