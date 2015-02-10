Apple board member: 'Steve Jobs was gonna design an iCar'

On Monday we reported that an Apple employee said the company was working on something that would “give Tesla a run for its money.”

It seems unlikely that Apple is working on a car of its own, but you never know.

Last year Apple board member and J. Crew Group CEO Mickey Drexler told Paul Goldberger that Steve Jobs had a car on Apple’s radar.

“Steve Jobs, if he had lived, was gonna design an iCar,” said Drexler. “I think cars have an extraordinary opportunity for cool design.”

Drexler explains then the first Tesla came out, there was an Apple board meeting in which Drexler criticised the first Tesla for being ugly. Jobs shot back that Drexler didn’t get it because the Tesla was beautifully designed on the inside, and was more than just a vehicle — they had built an entire platform.

Drexler is stepping down for Apple’s board in March.

Here’s the full video. Drexler’s comments about the iCar start around 1:17:20:

