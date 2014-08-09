HOUSE OF THE DAY: J. Crew CEO Is Selling His Third Hamptons Mansion For $US26.5 Million

The CEO of J.Crew, Mickey Drexler, is selling his Hamptons home for a whopping $US26.5 million.

Douglas Elliman listed the 3,500-square-foot Wainscott home, which includes 315 feet of ocean frontage on one side and views of Wainscott Pond on the other.

Drexler bought the three-bedroom house in 2008 for $US17 million.

But don’t worry, Drexler is not leaving the Hamptons anytime soon. He also owns two properties in Montauk, including a $US30 million compound that belonged to Andy Warhol and an $US11.4 million ranch.

Welcome to Mickey Drexler's Hamptons home in Wainscott, New York.

The 3,500-square-foot house is nestled on 2.3 acres right in between Wainscott Pond and the ocean.

Taking a peek inside, it's no surprise that the CEO of J.Crew has good taste.

The kitchen is sleek and contemporary.

And the living room has amazing views of the water.

As does the guest bedroom.

While the master bedroom looks humongous.

The bathroom has separate 'his' and 'her' sides.

Stepping outside, the deck has some pretty stellar views.

We hope Drexler is giving up the right beach house.

