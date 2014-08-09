HOUSE OF THE DAY: J. Crew CEO Is Selling His Third Hamptons Mansion For $US26.5 Million

The CEO of J.Crew, Mickey Drexler, is selling his Hamptons home for a whopping $US26.5 million.

Douglas Elliman listed the 3,500-square-foot Wainscott home, which includes 315 feet of ocean frontage on one side and views of Wainscott Pond on the other.

Drexler bought the three-bedroom house in 2008 for $US17 million.

But don’t worry, Drexler is not leaving the Hamptons anytime soon. He also owns two properties in Montauk, including a $US30 million compound that belonged to Andy Warhol and an $US11.4 million ranch.

