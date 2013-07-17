Mickey Arthur's $4 Million Claim Against Cricket Australia Says Michael Clarke Described Shane Watson As A 'Cancer'

Ben Collins
Getty / Paul Kane

Former Cricket Australia coach Mickey Arthur is taking legal action after he was dumped just days out from the Ashes, according to a report by Fairfax Media.

Some big claims have emerged in the court documents cited by Fairfax Media. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Arthur alleges Australian captain Michael Clarke described teammate Shane Watson as a “cancer” on the Australian Cricket Team
  • The former coach reportedly says he was the “meat in the sandwich” in the feud between Watson and Clarke
  • There are claims he was discriminated against because he was South African
  • Arthur also reportedly claims Watson was the one who told him teammate David Warner punched England’s Joe Root
  • Watson has previously said he had nothing to do with the Arthur finding out
  • Arthur’s manager said he in talks over the ex-coach’s next job

Read more here.

Now read: Chaos Ahead Of The Ashes As Australia Sacks Coach Mickey Arthur

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.