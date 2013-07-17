Mickey Arthur's $4 Million Claim Against Cricket Australia Says Michael Clarke Described Shane Watson As A 'Cancer'

Former Cricket Australia coach Mickey Arthur is taking legal action after he was dumped just days out from the Ashes, according to a report by Fairfax Media.
Some big claims have emerged in the court documents cited by Fairfax Media. Here’s what you need to know:
- Arthur alleges Australian captain Michael Clarke described teammate Shane Watson as a “cancer” on the Australian Cricket Team
- The former coach reportedly says he was the “meat in the sandwich” in the feud between Watson and Clarke
- There are claims he was discriminated against because he was South African
- Arthur also reportedly claims Watson was the one who told him teammate David Warner punched England’s Joe Root
- Watson has previously said he had nothing to do with the Arthur finding out
- Arthur’s manager said he in talks over the ex-coach’s next job
