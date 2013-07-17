Mickey Arthur's $4 Million Claim Against Cricket Australia Says Michael Clarke Described Shane Watson As A 'Cancer'

Getty / Paul Kane

Former Cricket Australia coach Mickey Arthur is taking legal action after he was dumped just days out from the Ashes, according to a report by Fairfax Media.

Some big claims have emerged in the court documents cited by Fairfax Media. Here’s what you need to know:

Arthur alleges Australian captain Michael Clarke described teammate Shane Watson as a “cancer” on the Australian Cricket Team

The former coach reportedly says he was the “meat in the sandwich” in the feud between Watson and Clarke

There are claims he was discriminated against because he was South African

Arthur also reportedly claims Watson was the one who told him teammate David Warner punched England’s Joe Root

Watson has previously said he had nothing to do with the Arthur finding out

Arthur’s manager said he in talks over the ex-coach’s next job

Read more here.

Now read: Chaos Ahead Of The Ashes As Australia Sacks Coach Mickey Arthur

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.