Trump's former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney quit his latest White House job in a wave of resignations after violence at the US Capitol

Mark Wilson/Getty Images Mick Mulvaney, who was serving as special envoy to Northern Ireland, has resigned.

President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, resigned from a diplomatic post in the administration following Wednesday’s violent scenes at the Capitol, CNBC reported.

Following a rally in protest at the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win, Trump encouraged supporters to march on the Capitol. Those crowds later turned violent, breaking into the building and ransacking it.

Mulvaney was replaced as chief of staff in March, but had remained in the White House as special envoy to Northern Ireland. On Thursday he announced that he had quit altogether, telling CNBC that he handed his resignation to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” he told the network.

He said he had spoken to colleagues who were only choosing to stay “because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in.”

In the wake of the election, Mulvaney prominently defended Trump. He wrote a November 7 Wall Street Journal op-ed with the headline “If He Loses, Trump Will Concede Gracefully,” a position that seemingly did not anticipate the sustained attempts by Trump to overturn the result.

Mulvaney also signalled that more officials are likely to quit. His resignation follows those of several White House officials, including Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, the First Lady’s Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham, and Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell are also reportedly mulling the move.

