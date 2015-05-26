Mick Malthouse has been sacked as Carlton's coach

Mick Malthouse in his final game as Carlton’s coach on the weekend, frustrated as his side once again went down by more than 70 points, this time against the Cats. Photo: Darrian Traynor/AFL Media/Getty Images)

Carlton coach Mick Malthouse has been sacked by the club, The Age reports, with assistant John Barker taking his place for the rest of the season as the embattled team tries to find its way off the bottom of the ladder.

The move came after the veteran coach vented his frustrations, especially with the club’s board, in the media, challenging them to sack him in a radio interview earlier today after it announced his position would be coming under review in round 11, saying that boards sack coaches when they crack under pressure.

The controversial interview with SEN is here.

The club’s executive called an emergency board meeting today and decided he must go. The Blues currently sit bottom of the table with just one win in eight games – the worst start to a season for Malthouse in three decades as a coach.

Just three games ago, Malthouse broke the AFL’s all-time coaching record when he passed Jock McHale’s 714 games, but it was another humiliating defeat against his old club, Collingwood.

Malthouse now has 718 games under his belt, which may be the end of his career.

Carlton has scheduled a media conference for 4.15pm.

Meanwhile, The Herald Sun says the AFL will investigate allegations made by Malthouse this morning that star kicker Eddie Betts had signed with the Adelaide Crows 18 months before leaving Carlton.

