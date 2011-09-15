Mick Jagger Won't Let Keith Richards Come To The Stones’ 50th Anniversary Bash

Keith Richards in 2006.

Photo: Wikipedia

MICK JAGGER HAS said that bandmate Keith Richards cannot come to the Rolling Stones’ 50th anniversary bash next year.The Stones will mark 50 years since they played their first gig at London’s Marquee Club in 1962 next year and although no official plans have been made, Jagger has said he would like a commemorative plaque to be unveiled at the club.



However, he says Richards can’t come.

NME quotes him as saying in Live Magazine:

Maybe we could go back to the Marquee to accept a plaque for 50 years of service instead of a tour. That could work – except Keith obviously can’t come. Charlie Watts [who wasn’t in the band in 1962] can come but he wouldn’t get the plaque obviously.

The pair have been at war since Richards mocked the size of Jagger’s manhood in his best-selling autobiography in which he also labelled Jagger as being “unbearable.”

Jagger is currently engrossed in his new project, the so-called ‘super-group’ SuperHeavy, which includes Damian Marley (son of Bob), soul singer Joss Stone, Eurythmics producer Dave Stewart, and the Slumdog Millionaire composer AR Rahman.

The BBC reports that the “genre-splicing” group flits between rock, reggae, soul, bhangra and blues – with all four vocalists competing for space.

But Jagger appears to have had enough of at least one of them already, reportedly telling Live magazine of his thoughts on Joss Stone: “She sings all her thoughts. I say: ‘Joss, can I get five minutes off the singing? Joss, shut up. Joss!'”

