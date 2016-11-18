Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones are 'mystified' by Trump's victory

They have lived through plenty of upheaval, including some of their own, during the band’s 50-plus-year history, but the Rolling Stones are still shocked by the election victory of Donald Trump.

“Everyone outside the US is mystified, I’d say. That’s the polite word,” frontman Mick Jagger said in a recent Associated Press video interview, before laughing.

“I could say a lot, but this isn’t really the place because I can’t get into a really good discussion about it,” he continued. “I don’t want to say superficial and flip things.”

Guitarist Ronnie Wood seemed only slightly more prepared for the triumph of the US president-elect.

“We were all shocked and stunned with the Brexit thing, and so I thought, nothing’s going to shock me now — for all I know Trump’s going to get in,” Wood said. “Sure enough, he did. OK, there will be some changes made.”

Keith Richards’ response was decidedly more Keith Richards-y.

“I ain’t going there,” he said.

