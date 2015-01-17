Mick Jagger Has Established A Fashion Scholarship In Honour Of His Late Girlfriend L'Wren Scott

Scott and Jagger in 2012. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/ Getty.

Mick Jagger has established fashion scholarship in the name of his late designer girlfriend L’Wren Scott.

The three-year fund at London’s Central Saint Martins school, a world leading centre for art and design education, will begin in October and cover all fees for one student each year in the school’s MA fashion program.

Course Director Fabio Piras said in a statement via WWD:

“I am very grateful to receive this extremely generous scholarship package, gifted by Mick Jagger in L’Wren Scott’s name. Our students sacrifice much to take up this course and work extremely hard when they are here. I am proud of the fact that this course … continues to be recognized as a major contributor to the future of the global fashion industry.”

Scott, who was a former model and stylist but most well-known as a designer, took her life last March. She was just 49 years old.

The impact she made of the fashion industry was significant, with her fans even labelling her styling tips as “L’Wrenisms”.

In an interview with the Sunday Times Style Magazine she revealed listed her top tips for a stylish life. These were:

Wear nude shoes to elongate the leg.

Have perfume sprayed on the back of the hand instead of the wrist as “I find it more elegant doing it that way”.

Don’t eat with a plastic fork or drink out of a bottle (if you can possibly help it).

Never resort to wearing Spanx. “Ew, no, no, no. You don’t need to wear Spanx if you buy my clothes,” she continues, “The dress, the trousers, the pencil skirt, they should do the work.”

Keep in shape. “I’m in the gym every day to keep my stomach flat.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.