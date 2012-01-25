No, Mick Jagger Will Not Be Appearing At David Cameron's Davos Party

Photo: The Sun

Sir Mick Jagger has dropped out of a David Cameron-organised event at Davos, apparently over fears that he was being used as a “political football”, the UKPA reports.It appears that the Rolling Stone frontman may have had some reservations about the way that the British press were covering the event — take a look at the Sun’s headline here, for example.



Jagger wasn’t too keen about being linked with the right-wing Tories, it seems.

Here’s the statement from Jagger, via the UKPA:

“During my career I have always eschewed party politics and came to Davos as a guest, as I thought it would be stimulating.

“I have always been interested in economics and world events.

“I now find myself being used as a political football and there has been a lot of comment about my political allegiances which are inaccurate. I think it’s best I decline the invitation to the key event and curtail my visit.”

