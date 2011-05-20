Mick Foley Doesn't Get TNA's Rebranding Campaign Either

I think it is fair to say that when the key player involved in explaining TNA Wrestling’s rebrandingangle on television doesn’t even understand the rebranding, TNA has problems. If the on-air messenger can’t grasp the new direction, how in the world will anyone else?



Mick Foley sat down with my old friend Brian Fritz for a very revealing interview about TNA Wrestling and their current rebranding campaign. Foley joins an entire pro wrestling community that is struggling to understand exactly what the TNA rebranding campaign is all about. It is almost downright comical that the spokesperson for the storyline side of the campaign is just as clueless about it as we are.

“You know, I’m still wondering in a lot of ways,” Foley said. “But I think we wanted the name for the show specifically that made people instantly aware that we were a wrestling show.”

