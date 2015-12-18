Mick Fanning's pursuit of the 2015 surfing World Title is over

Photo: Mark Kolbe/ Getty.

Brazilian surfer Adriano de Souza has taken out the World Title at Pipe Masters in Hawaii.

Australian contender Mick Fanning was knocked out of the race after losing his semi-final to defending champion Gabriel Medina, opening the door for de Souza to beat local wildcard Mason Ho and take out the number one title.

Yesterday Fanning had overcome the news that his eldest brother, Peter had died to take out a quarter-final win against 11-time world champion Kelly Slater.

After the heat against Slater Fanning said: “I’m walking down and almost in tears every time I’m paddling out.

“A friend told me once that we can deal with anything. You’ve just got to do the best you can and stay true to yourself and things will happen.”

Peter is the second brother Fanning has lost. His brother Sean died in a car accident in 1998.

The Australian surfer posted a photo on Instagram of his brothers and himself as children, saying: “Like all my big brothers, Peter will always be a hero to me. I have so many great memories of the good times we have all spent together and they will be with me forever.”

The win for Fanning would have rounded out a tumultuous year for the surfer.

In July, he was attacked by shark at Jefferys Bay in South Africa while competing at the J-Bay Open of the Men’s Samsung Galaxy Championship Tour.

The devastatingly close call with fate made Fanning question whether he would ever compete again, saying: “I’m happy to not even compete ever again. Seriously, to walk away from that, I’m just so stoked.”

