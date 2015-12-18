Mick Fanning's pursuit of the 2015 surfing World Title is over

Brazilian surfer Adriano de Souza has taken out the World Title at Pipe Masters in Hawaii.
Australian contender Mick Fanning was knocked out of the race after losing his semi-final to defending champion Gabriel Medina, opening the door for de Souza to beat local wildcard Mason Ho and take out the number one title.
Yesterday Fanning had overcome the news that his eldest brother, Peter had died to take out a quarter-final win against 11-time world champion Kelly Slater.
After the heat against Slater Fanning said: “I’m walking down and almost in tears every time I’m paddling out.
“A friend told me once that we can deal with anything. You’ve just got to do the best you can and stay true to yourself and things will happen.”
Peter is the second brother Fanning has lost. His brother Sean died in a car accident in 1998.
The Australian surfer posted a photo on Instagram of his brothers and himself as children, saying: “Like all my big brothers, Peter will always be a hero to me. I have so many great memories of the good times we have all spent together and they will be with me forever.”
I am so grateful for the incredible love and well wishes that have come my way since learning of my eldest brother's passing this morning. Like all my big brothers, Peter will always be a hero to me. I have so many great memories of the good times we have all spent together and they will be with me forever. We recently caught up and he told me how proud he was of me and how much he loves watching me compete. Today was one of the most challenging days of my life but I knew I could find the strength to take part in the final event of the season because that’s what Pete would want. I also want to give special thanks to my other brothers – my friends on tour – for their support, I couldn’t have got through today without them. I would ask for some privacy on this matter while we come to terms with this devastating loss. Big thanks from our entire family. Tell the special people in your life you love them and give them a hug.
The win for Fanning would have rounded out a tumultuous year for the surfer.
In July, he was attacked by shark at Jefferys Bay in South Africa while competing at the J-Bay Open of the Men’s Samsung Galaxy Championship Tour.
The devastatingly close call with fate made Fanning question whether he would ever compete again, saying: “I’m happy to not even compete ever again. Seriously, to walk away from that, I’m just so stoked.”
