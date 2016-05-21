Mick Fanning will compete in the place he fought off a shark attack to 'right the wrongs'

Mick Fanning. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

Surfer Mick Fanning will compete in Jeffreys Bay, South Africa, in July — the same place he famously fought off a shark attack a year ago.

The Australian surf champion told The Project on Network Ten on Friday he had the date pencilled in and would head to Jeffreys Bay following the Fiji Pro.

“I’m going to compete. I’m going to Fiji at the start of next month and then go on to J-Bay,” he said.

“It is just a place that I have so many amazing memories there. I just feel it’s a place where I want to right the wrongs.”

He made headlines last year after he was caught on camera punching a shark on live television during the World Surf League competition in South Africa.

Fanning managed to escape the shark unscathed.

His return to competition comes after a break from the World Tour in 2016 following the shark attack and the death of his older brother.

