Mick Fanning Takes Out His Third World Surfing Championship In Hawaii

Australian surfing star Mick Fanning has won his third world title at the Pipe Masters on the North Shore of Oahu.

Fanning narrowly beat American veteran CJ Hobgood in the fifth round to face fellow Aussie Yadin Nicol in the quarter-finals.

Despite an incredible 9.33-point effort from Nicol, Fanning claimed the world title scoring a 9.7, reports The Australian.

It was an emotional moment for Fanning who burst into tears on the announcement of his win, which sees him become the second Australian ever to win three or more world titles.

