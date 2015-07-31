Mick Fanning has another close encounter with a shark

Australian surfer Mick Fanning speaks during a press conference in Sydney. Photo: Getty Images

Australian surfer Mick Fanning has had another brush with fate, this time on home soil.

After Fanning returned to Australia following his terrifying shark encounter in South Africa last week, he was again chased from the water at Hastings Point on the Tweed Coast on Saturday.

It was his first surf since the incident at J-Bay, and was being filmed by 60 Minutes as part of an up coming interview.

Footage shows the world champ dashing for a jet ski, and later telling reporter Peter Stefanovic he had seen a shark.

Despite being rattled, Fanning has returned to the water since, telling The Courier-­Mail that his confidence was returning bit by bit.

Following the attack, Fanning said it was “a miracle” he was still alive.

Fanning will resume competition at the Billabong Pro in Tahiti, next month.

