REPORT: A Shopping Mall In Moscow Has Collapsed

Photo: www.flickr.com
Interfax is reporting that a shopping centre in West Moscow, Michurinsk, has collapsed.Details are scarce at the moment, but a police source told the Russian news agency that people may be trapped, though they have not yet found any proof any are.
UPDATE: More information coming from Interfax suggests that the roof of the building collapsed and appears to have taken down a few floors below as well.
7 people have been rescued so far.
