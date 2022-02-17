The US temporarily banned avocado imports from Mexico. Take a look inside the country’s biggest avocado-producing region.

Michoacán consists of several small farming towns, including Tancítaro, where some 30,000 people live.

In February 2018, a former mayor estimated that the town exported more than $1 million worth avocados a day, per NPR

Michoacán avocados account for 80% of all US consumption of the fruit. It is the only state in Mexico licensed to export avocados to the US.

The consumption of avocados in the US skyrocketed during the Super Bowl weekend.

About 124 million pounds were expected to be eaten this year, usually in the form of guacamole, Vickie Fite, a representative for the Hass Avocado Board, told the Los Angeles Times.

“We know when it’s Super Bowl time,” Hugo Naranjo, a manager at a packing plant, told NPR in February 2018. “Our production jumps,” he added.

Though avocados sold for record prices in the weeks before the Super Bowl on February 13, the US temporarily suspended imports from Mexico on February 11 after a US official received a threatening message on his cellphone.