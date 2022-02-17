Search

The US temporarily banned avocado imports from Mexico. Take a look inside the country’s biggest avocado-producing region.

Marielle Descalsota
In this Oct. 1, 2019 photo, a farmhand harvests avocados at an orchard, near Ziracuaretiro, Michoacan state, Mexico
A farmhand harvesting avocados at an orchard near Ziracuaretiro, Mexico, in 2019. Marco Ugarte/AP
  • Michoacán is at the center of Mexico’s booming avocado industry.
  • It produces 5.5 billion pounds of the fruit a year and exports 80% of the avocados bought in the US.
  • Michoacán’s farming towns have been threatened by cartels looking to control the lucrative industry.
This is Michoacán, a state in western Mexico. Uruapan, the state’s second-largest city behind its capital, Morelia, has been called “the avocado capital of the world,” per the Yucan Times.
A Map of Mexico.
A map of Mexico. Google Maps
While Michoacán is Mexico’s biggest avocado-producing region, it spans an area of only about 60,000 square kilometers, or 23,166 square miles, which makes it smaller than the US state of West Virginia.

Almost 5 million people live in Michoacán.

The state produces half of all avocados in the world, per the World Economic Forum.
Aerial shot of avocado trees in an orchard in Mexico.
An avocado orchard in Zirahuen, in the Mexican state of Michoacán, in 2016. RONALDO SCHEMIDT / Staff / Getty Images
The state produces about 5.5 billion pounds a year, per the World Economic Forum. The national industry is worth $3.1 billion, with most of its exports going to the US, per Mexico News Daily.
Michoacán is one of the few places in the world where avocados grow all year.
In this Oct. 1, 2019 photo, a farmhand harvests avocados at an orchard, near Ziracuaretiro, Michoacan state, Mexico
A farmhand harvesting avocados at an orchard, near Ziracuaretiro, Mexico, in 2019. Marco Ugarte/AP
One reason for Michoacán’s massive cultivation of avocados is its climate: Not only does it have rich volcanic soil, but there is also enough sunlight and rainfall throughout the year for the fruit to grow.

The region’s mountainous landscape has 42,000 avocado orchards (like the one pictured above) located on high elevations — from 2,000 to 10,000 feet, per the Avocado Institute of Mexico.

Michoacán consists of several small farming towns, including Tancítaro, where some 30,000 people live.
Aerial view of Cheran, Michoacan state, Mexico, on December 10, 2019.
Cheran, Mexico, in 2019. Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images
In February 2018, a former mayor estimated that the town exported more than $1 million worth avocados a day, per NPR.

Michoacán avocados account for 80% of all US consumption of the fruit. It is the only state in Mexico licensed to export avocados to the US.

The consumption of avocados in the US skyrocketed during the Super Bowl weekend.

About 124 million pounds were expected to be eaten this year, usually in the form of guacamole, Vickie Fite, a representative for the Hass Avocado Board, told the Los Angeles Times.

“We know when it’s Super Bowl time,” Hugo Naranjo, a manager at a packing plant, told NPR in February 2018. “Our production jumps,” he added.

Though avocados sold for record prices in the weeks before the Super Bowl on February 13, the US temporarily suspended imports from Mexico on February 11 after a US official received a threatening message on his cellphone.

Many of these farming towns are under threat from cartels, which are seeking control of the lucrative avocado industry.
Members of the self-defense group Pueblos Unidos carry out guard duties in protection of avocado plantations, whipped by drug cartels that dominate the area, in Ario de Rosales, state of Michoacan, Mexico, on July 8, 2021.
Members of the self-defense group Pueblos Unidos carrying out guard duties in protection of avocado plantations, whipped by drug cartels that dominate the area, in Ario de Rosales, Mexico, on July 8. Enrique Castor/AFP/Getty Images
These cartels have diversified “their portfolios to include a range of legal economies,” which include avocado production, Eduardo Moncada, an assistant political science professor at Barnard College, told WBUR Radio in December 2020.

Jalisco New Generation Cartel is the most powerful of these cartels. Despite being one of the youngest cartels in Mexico, the group is regarded as the most violent, per the research institute START.

As the national avocado trade continues to grow exponentially, cartels have extorted and kidnapped farmers for money.

But some farmers have taken up arms to protect themselves against the cartels. According to one estimate, there are 50 self-defense groups in Mexico, which consist mostly of farmers, per AFP.

The groups seek to protect their towns from “kidnapping, extortion and theft of avocados” by the increasingly violent cartels, per the wire.

Many residents have fled Michoacán because of the mounting cartel violence.
The remnants of campsites where families from the Mexican state of Michoacan had been camped out are pictured at Chamizal Park near Bridge of the Americas on December 19, 2019 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
The remnants of campsites where families from Michoacán had been camped out in 2019 in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images
More than 22,000 people have left the state since late 2018, according to Gregorio López, the founder of El Buen Samaritano — The Good Samaritan — per Mexico News Daily. Half of those people sought asylum in the US, Lopez told the news outlet.

Some villages have become ghost towns as residents have fled for safety up north or in neighboring states. El Cajon, a village in Michoacán, once had more than 100 residents. But with the escalating violence, the village had only eight people living there as of October, USA Today reported.

About 60 homes were left abandoned in the village after cartel members assaulted residents, per the newspaper.

Despite the state’s thriving avocado industry, many people still live below the poverty line.
Children remain inside 'La Gran Familia' shelter.
Children inside ‘La Gran Familia’ shelter. Hector Guerrero/AFP/Getty Images
Though a lot of resources are spent on cultivating avocados — including about 9.5 billion liters of water every day from local aquifers — almost half of Michoacán residents live below the poverty line, per World Atlas. The state is the 11th-poorest in the country.

An April 2020 report by the World Bank Group concluded that living below the poverty line in Mexico meant being an individual with a daily income of less than $1.90 a day.

While Michoacán has a robust agricultural and farming industry, the majority of people work in retail and trade services, according to a January 2021 paper by Anker Research Network on the region.

Michoacán has a significant Indigenous population.
Members of the Purepecha ethnic group take part in the 'Fuego Nuevo' (New Fire) celebration.
Members of the Purépecha ethnic group taking part in the ‘Fuego Nuevo’ (New Fire) celebration. Enrique Castro/AFP/Getty Images
In Cherán, a municipality in the state, about 18,000 Purépecha residents belong to an Indigenous self-determination movement, per Reuters. About 50 Indigenous communities in the state are campaigning for autonomy.

“Five hundred years after the invasion of Michoacán, the Indigenous people continue to resist and fight as our grandfathers did,” the Supreme Indigenous Council of Michoacán said in a statement in February, per the Associated Press.

