The US temporarily banned avocado imports from Mexico. Take a look inside the country’s biggest avocado-producing region.

- Michoacán is at the center of Mexico’s booming avocado industry.
- It produces 5.5 billion pounds of the fruit a year and exports 80% of the avocados bought in the US.
- Michoacán’s farming towns have been threatened by cartels looking to control the lucrative industry.
The region’s mountainous landscape has 42,000 avocado orchards (like the one pictured above) located on high elevations — from 2,000 to 10,000 feet, per the Avocado Institute of Mexico.
Michoacán avocados account for 80% of all US consumption of the fruit. It is the only state in Mexico licensed to export avocados to the US.
The consumption of avocados in the US skyrocketed during the Super Bowl weekend.
About 124 million pounds were expected to be eaten this year, usually in the form of guacamole, Vickie Fite, a representative for the Hass Avocado Board, told the Los Angeles Times.
“We know when it’s Super Bowl time,” Hugo Naranjo, a manager at a packing plant, told NPR in February 2018. “Our production jumps,” he added.
Though avocados sold for record prices in the weeks before the Super Bowl on February 13, the US temporarily suspended imports from Mexico on February 11 after a US official received a threatening message on his cellphone.
Jalisco New Generation Cartel is the most powerful of these cartels. Despite being one of the youngest cartels in Mexico, the group is regarded as the most violent, per the research institute START.
As the national avocado trade continues to grow exponentially, cartels have extorted and kidnapped farmers for money.
But some farmers have taken up arms to protect themselves against the cartels. According to one estimate, there are 50 self-defense groups in Mexico, which consist mostly of farmers, per AFP.
The groups seek to protect their towns from “kidnapping, extortion and theft of avocados” by the increasingly violent cartels, per the wire.
Some villages have become ghost towns as residents have fled for safety up north or in neighboring states. El Cajon, a village in Michoacán, once had more than 100 residents. But with the escalating violence, the village had only eight people living there as of October, USA Today reported.
About 60 homes were left abandoned in the village after cartel members assaulted residents, per the newspaper.
An April 2020 report by the World Bank Group concluded that living below the poverty line in Mexico meant being an individual with a daily income of less than $1.90 a day.
While Michoacán has a robust agricultural and farming industry, the majority of people work in retail and trade services, according to a January 2021 paper by Anker Research Network on the region.
“Five hundred years after the invasion of Michoacán, the Indigenous people continue to resist and fight as our grandfathers did,” the Supreme Indigenous Council of Michoacán said in a statement in February, per the Associated Press.
