People in Michigan opened a 50-year-old time capsule and were shocked by what they found

Time capsules rarely hold treasures. Rain and snow ravage them before they are opened.

Michigan’s recent dug-up capsule from 1965 was no exception.

The Bay County Historical Society in Bay City, Michigan, cracked open the John F. Kennedy Peace Capsule — and it was a gigantic soggy mess.

The time capsule wasn’t supposed to be opened until 2065, but the local government decided that 50 years was long enough. They were right.

The Bay County Historical Society Michigan residents bury the time capsule in 1965.

A live video from MLive shows the historians uncovering the wet bags of mush. Although the people of central Michigan’s past wrapped the items in plastic, the paper items deteriorated.

Two men with white respirator masks and jumpsuits dug through the capsule, now filled with sludge. “Well, there are some microclimates,” one of them said after opening the top of the giant metal crate. Only a few commemorative dinner plates, a pair of boots, a coffee grinder, and large ice tongs survived.

One Bay City local said his father wrote a letter and paid $US3 for the crew to stick it in the capsule. “I asked him what he put in it, but he said, ‘You’ll find out in 100 years,’ the resident told MLive. “Instead, it was 50. I know he left a message for us five kids.”

That message is now slop. Like many capsules before it, Michigan’s was ruined by weather and time. Every once in a while, time capsules conceal some totally cool artifacts. But most of this capsule’s contents will remain a mushy mystery.

