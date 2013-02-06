Michigan Is Wearing Highlighter-Yellow Uniforms

The big trend in college basketball uniforms this season is to emulate what NBA teams wore during their Christmas Day games. That is, jerseys in which the lettering and numbers are the same colour as the jersey itself. And Michigan will join other schools, such as North Carolina State, when they jump on the tone-on-tone bandwagon tonight against Ohio State.



Of course, the difference is Michigan’s yellow is more “highlighter” than “maize” these days, which leads to a uniform in which fans will need to wear sunglasses…

[UPDATE] Here are two shots of the uniforms in action.

Photo: ESPN

Photo: ESPN

Photo: Twitter.com/AReid_Wolverine

