Michigan Workers Get First Win In Battle Over Retiree Healthcare

Photo: Courtesy of WOODTV8 via Youtube

A Michigan court struck down a law today that would require public employees to contribute 3% to their retirement healthcare fund, giving state workers their first legal victory in the battle over public-sector benefits.An Ingham County Circuit court judge ruled Thursday that the state legislature exceeded its constitutional authority when it voted on the contributions last year, the Detroit News reports. The Michigan Civil Service Commission, which is responsible for state employee compensation, never approved the contributions.



The judge said lawmakers voted on the fee after they couldn’t come up with the two-thirds vote needed to nullify a 3% pay raise negotiated by the state’s former governor.

State officials said an appeal is likely.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.