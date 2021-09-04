A Michigan woman won $2 million for getting vaccinated thanks to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination sweepstake

Christine Duval of Bloomfield Township, Michigan. Protect Michigan Commission via AP

A Michigan woman won $US2 ($AU3) million after participating in a COVID-19 vaccination sweepstake.

Christine Duval said winning the money “will help us achieve all of our dreams.”

The lottery program was set up in an effort to keep up vaccination rates during the summer.

A Michigan woman became a millionaire overnight after winning the state’s sweepstake that was open to all residents who had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Christine Duval from Bloomfield Township won a total of $US2 ($AU3) million in the lottery program, which was launched in July to increase the state’s vaccination rate.

Duval, who left her full-time job last year to help her daughter with remote learning, said winning the money “will help us achieve all of our dreams,” the Associated Press reported. She was vaccinated in April.

The mother said she would use the money for her three kids’ college education and remodel the family home. She also said she would donate a portion to improve mental health services.

“We are really lucky and want to give back to those in need. The pandemic was tough on everyone, and we believe the need for providing services that promote positive mental health care is more important than ever,” she said, according to AP.

The program, called the “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes,” ran from July 1 to July 30 and had many other grand prizes, including a $US1 ($AU1) million prize and daily drawings of $US50,000 ($AU67,058). There were also chances to win tuition money for kids ages 12 to 17 who got the vaccine.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the program helped ensure there wasn’t a midsummer dip in vaccination rates.

Around 60.7% of Michigan’s population has so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a tracker by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.