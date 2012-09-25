6 Of The Top 10 Jobs In Michigan Pay Wages Below The Poverty Line

This month, the Michigan League of Human Services put out a report on jobs in the Midwest.



And it’s depressing.

They found that even if you are employed, there’s about a one-in-four chance that you’re making less than $12 an hour.

In fact, six of the top 10 occupations in Michigan pay an annual wage that falls below the poverty line.

Photo: milhs.org

